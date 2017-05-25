Donations help to renovate Elizabethtown veterans park

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Veterans Memorial Park is Bob Murphy’s favorite place to read.

Murphy served in the military for three-and-a-half years; two in Vietnam. The American flag, he says, is the most beautiful flag in the world.

“The white for the purity, the red for the blood, and the blue for the truism; for the duty, for the honor,” he said.

But after 40 years of wear and tear, the park and its flagpole has seen better days. Donations from around the country are helping to change that.

“The borough, with a gift from a former resident of the community, we’re building a new amphitheater,” borough council member Phil Clark said.

Other renovations are underway. The $4,000 flag and pavers fronted by the borough is being repaid by the American Legion, VFW, and Moose Lodge.

“The pavers will circle the flagpole, kind of the way the grass is right now, and it will continue into a walkway,” C. Jerry Freeman of Elizabethtown American Legion Post 329 said.

To get involved with the paver project, call the American Legion post at 717-367-1295. Each paver is $50-$70 with a personal engraving.

