Cost, access the difference between Real ID and standard license

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The federal government wants everyone to eventually have a so-called Real ID.

Those who want a Real ID driver’s license will have to pay extra for it.

It can be used to fly domestically and access federal buildings.

Those who do not want a Real ID can keep their traditional license, but they’ll need a passport or military identification to fly or get into a federal building.

The difference between a Real ID and a standard driver’s license is an added security stamp on the Real ID, which is designed to prevent tampering or duplication.

Some states use a radio frequency identification chip like the kind used in credit cards, pets and passports. ABC27 has been told Pennsylvania will not require the chips.

PennDOT says it doesn’t know yet how much a Real ID will cost. In some states, the cost is $15 more than a standard driver’s license.

Once Gov. Tom Wolf signs legislation pertinent to Real ID, PennDOT has three years to make the identification cards available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...