Carlisle woman charged after girl, 3, found wandering

Martina M. Deuberry (submitted)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County woman is charged with child endangerment after a 3-year-old girl wandered off on her watch.

Martina M. Deuberry, 34, of Carlisle, fell asleep while caring for her boyfriend’s daughter on Tuesday, borough police said.

The child, barefoot and wearing only pajamas, was able to leave Deuberry’s apartment and apartment building. She was found unattended in a back parking lot in the 100 block of North Hanover Street.

Police said the child was in their custody for about 30 minutes before they found Deuberry during a search of the area.

The girl was turned over to the custody of her biological mother.

