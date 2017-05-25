10 charged in central Pennsylvania meth ring bust

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State prosecutors have charged 10 people with manufacturing and selling methamphetamine in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.

Charles “Chip” Hanson, 23, is the accused leader of what authorities call a major drug ring. A grand jury found he distributed meth, taught others how to make it, and used meth users to buy items used to make the drug, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday.

Prosecutors said the investigation began with the discovery of a meth lab at the Golden Arrow Motel in Shamokin Dam in February 2016.

They said Hanson also was manufacturing meth in a home where an 8-year-old girl was living.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...