York police officers won’t face charges in shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York police officers won’t face charges for shooting at a man who drove an SUV at them in a restaurant parking lot last year.

York County District Attorney Tom Kearney on Wednesday said one of the officers was “clearly in threat of imminent danger” when 44-year-old James Armentrout Jr. accelerated his GMC Yukon at a high rate and drove toward the officer and his vehicle.

Kearney said another officer fired a second set of shots that could have injured someone on the crowded street, but that officer’s conduct was not malicious or reckless. He said the risk of a fleeing Armentrout presented a further risk which was substantial.

Armentrout was shot in the leg. The officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him during the June 12 incident in the 500 block of North George Street.

He was found guilty last week of fleeing and eluding and related charges. Sentencing is scheduled for June 23.

