York police arrest 2 following seizure of 4.4 pounds of cocaine

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A week after police in York County seized several pounds of cocaine, two men have been charged.

The York City Police Department executed search warrants Tuesday on North Hartman and Edison streets, resulting in the arrests of 34-year-old Luis Daniel Baez and 26-year-old Charlie Cruz.

According to police, the search warrants were generated after a traffic stop a week prior in which 4.4 pounds of cocaine was seized.

Both men were charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

The suspects are in York County Prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s