York police arrest 2 following seizure of 4.4 pounds of cocaine

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A week after police in York County seized several pounds of cocaine, two men have been charged.

The York City Police Department executed search warrants Tuesday on North Hartman and Edison streets, resulting in the arrests of 34-year-old Luis Daniel Baez and 26-year-old Charlie Cruz.

According to police, the search warrants were generated after a traffic stop a week prior in which 4.4 pounds of cocaine was seized.

Both men were charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

The suspects are in York County Prison.

