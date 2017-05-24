Wellness Wednesday: A Personal Chef AND Personal Trainer?

Owner of TrimLine Weight Loss and Wellness, Nadia Sharifi has paired up with Chef Wes of Tastefully Fit to put on a 6-week seminar focused around healthy lifestyles and healthy-yet-tasty diets.

“Chef and I are doing a six week nutritional weight loss program. We are putting the nutrition and healthy cooking together,” tells Nadia.

You can join us just for the nutrition classes or add the cooking classes to the program and learn how to cook healthy and lose weight. You will lose at least 15 lbs by the end of the 6-weeks, and get that one-on-one attention for weight loss and cooking lessons.”

With this seminar, people can truly benefit as though they had their very own personal trainer and chef to help them reach their summer goals.

Chef Wes cooked up another healthy and delicious recipe today– Pistachio Encrusted Chicken. Here’s the recipe:

PISTACHIO CRUSTED CHICKEN

6 – 8oz chicken tenderized/pounded

¼ cup ground Pistachios

2 TBSP avocado oil

Olive Oil Spray

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Pound chicken till tender. Spray chicken with olive oil then dredge it in the ground pistachio. Heat sauté pan with 2 Tbsp. of avocado oil. Put the chicken nut side down for 2.5 minutes or till golden brown. Flip chicken and finish in the oven for approximately 5 minutes. Serve with salsa.

One Serving = 1 Protein, 2 Fats

Avocado & Mango Salsa

2 Cups diced fresh avocado

1 Cup diced mango

2 TBSP Chopped red onion

3 TBSP Rice wine vinegar

2 TBSP Honey

1/3 Cup fresh chopped Italian parsley

Sea salt and Pepper to taste

In a bowl, combine and toss. Serve. Serving 6 = 1 Fat, 2 condiments

Enjoy!

To learn more or sign up for their summer weight loss seminar, visit www.mytrimline.com.

