Wanted man arrested on Lebanon County school property

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County school was placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes Wednesday afternoon while police arrested a wanted man.

According to the Lebanon City Police Department, 28-year-old Michael Lewis, of Lebanon, was spotted by probation officers while he was walking in the 300 block of North 8th Street around 2 p.m.

Lewis had a bench warrant for his arrest and fled from probation officers as they approached him near Weimer Street, according to police.

A pursuit continued to the rear of the Lebanon Middle School and onto the area surrounding the football field. The foot chase came to an end near the 7th and Church streets gate.

Two classes were outside on the field when Lewis ran onto school property, according to police. The school was placed on lockdown until police cleared the scene.

No one was injured.

Lewis will be charged with escape, possession of marijuana, trespass and disorderly conduct. He will be held at Lancaster County Correctional Facility.

