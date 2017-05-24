Strawberry season comes early this year

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Mary Ann Barto filled two carriers with strawberries on Wednesday, the second time she’s been out picking the juicy red berries this week.

“We eat a lot of them,” Barto said. “I give to my kids, neighbors, whomever – strawberry shortcake, and I freeze some in batches to make jelly.”

The six patches at Myers Strawberry Farm in Manheim have been producing early this year. Phil Myers, who helps run the farm with his wife, said it’s because of the mild winter.

“It has the plants confused,” he said. “Right now, the weather is such that everything has come about five to six days earlier than normal.”

Myers said strawberries should be available for about the next month if the weather cooperates.

“The flavor seems better than last year, but they are probably going to be done earlier than last year, too,” he said.

