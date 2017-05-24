State treasury holds nearly $180K in unclaimed property for fire companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella has informed fire companies that his department holds nearly $180,000 in unclaimed property for fire companies across the state.

“Many fire companies across the state are facing dire financial circumstances, forcing them to do so much with so little,” Torsella said in a release. “Part of how we can support our first responders is to make sure they have property returned that’s rightfully theirs.”

The Pennsylvania Treasury receives millions of dollars in unclaimed property each year, which is money from items such as uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, abandoned bank accounts, and safe deposit box contents.

“All across the Commonwealth, fire companies are performing courageous work, often done by volunteers and fueled by donations,” Torsella said. “I want to make sure we’re looking out for them, just like they do for us.”

The department has posted a list online for fire companies with unclaimed property.

Those seeking more information can also search the Treasury’s website.

