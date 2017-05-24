Senate votes to hike penalty for threatening police

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People who threaten law enforcement officers would face increased penalties under legislation approved by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 510 would make it a third-degree felony to threaten death or serious bodily injury to a police officer, a sheriff or deputy sheriff, or a member of their family or household.

Second and subsequent offenses would be a second-degree felony.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Allegheny/Washington), said increasing the penalty would better protect officers.

“This legislation is intended to crack down on those who do not respect these dedicated public servants and make their jobs even more difficult through threats and intimidation,” Reschenthaler said in a statement.

The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

