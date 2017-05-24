Police warn of home burglaries in Hampden Township, West Shore

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are alerting residents to a rash of home burglaries in the West Shore area.

Hampden Township police said they’ve investigated five burglaries in the past two weeks; in the Pinehurst, Indian Creek, Country Club Park, Pinebrook and Kingswood developments.

Police said there is no indication those incidents are related, but the burglary in Country Club Park may be related to burglaries in neighboring municipalities.

The Indian Creek burglary has been solved, they said.

Police said residents should call them if a stranger comes to your door and asks for someone you don’t know, if someone rings your doorbell and leaves before you respond, or if someone without a permit tries to sell you something at your home.

If you find your home has been burglarized, stay outside and call 911.

