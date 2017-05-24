Pier 1 Imports recalls wicker furniture for lead paint violation

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Pier 1 Imports is recalling wicker furniture because the paint can contain excessive levels of lead.

The recall is for the Pier 1 Imports Temani collection, which includes a chair, settee and ottoman. The furniture is ivory colored, made of rattan wicker, and was sold without a cushion.

Only the ivory-colored Temani collection has been recalled.

Consumers should return the furniture to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or a merchandise credit.

Online: Pier 1 Imports Temani Collection Recall

