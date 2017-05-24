Pennsylvania Senate OKs internet play for casinos, lottery

MARC LEVY Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Senate is advancing legislation to allow online casino-style gambling in the state as lawmakers look for ways to heal the state’s deficit-ridden finances.

Senators voted 38-12 to approve the just-unveiled bill Wednesday. It would make Pennsylvania the first state to allow both its casinos and lottery to take games online in a quest for money from new and younger players. House approval is still required.

The Senate estimates the state would reap more than $100 million next year, primarily from casinos paying for one-time online gambling licenses.

It also would allow online gambling parlors in airports, and reinstate a requirement that casinos pay millions of dollars to local governments. The bill would require casinos to pay $10 million a year.

Courts invalidated the “local share assessment” provision last year.

