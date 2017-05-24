Part of 2nd Street to close for sewer repair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews will close a portion of 2nd Street to repair a sewer main.

Capital Region Water is currently repairing a 30″ sewer main on the 100 block of Muench Street.

Crews will close 2nd Street between Kelker and Peffer Street starting Wednesday and ending Friday.

The closure will take place daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Crews will reopen the street each day at 3 p.m.

Local traffic will be permitted in the area of the closure but no parking will be permitted in the construction zone around the intersection of 2nd Street and Muench Street.

Any questions should be presented to Capital Region Water at 888-510-0606 or by email: info@capitalregionwater.com.

