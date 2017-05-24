Pa. House votes to keep tool for tracking child sex predators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House has voted to give Pennsylvania law enforcement a permanent tool in the fight against child pornography and sexual predators.

House Bill 561 would eliminate the sunset clause from legislation enacted in 2014. That law gave the state attorney general and district attorneys the authority to subpoena internet service providers to identify the computer addresses of people sharing child pornography or arranging to meet children for sex.

The sunset clause states the law will expire on Dec. 31.

The bill’s author, Rep. Rick Saccone (R-Washington/Allegheny), said the law has helped to take hundreds of child sex predators off the streets.

The bill now advances to the Senate.

