New Harrisburg street sweepers let you watch progress as they clean

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new contractor means new trucks keeping Harrisburg streets clean.

Capital Region Water took over street sweeping duties in the city this year and contracted with DBI Services to do the actual work. The company on Wednesday showed off one of its trucks that will roam city streets in search of dirt and trash.

CRW said the sweepers will clean more effectively and be more accountable to people in the city.

First off, the trucks are GPS-equipped; a tablet inside the cab outlines in green where the drivers have been. You can click here to see the map and follow the progress yourself.

That system also helps drivers keep track of their routes and know better where they’ve been and where they still need to go.

“The city has a parking schedule for street cleaning and other maintenance,” CRW community outreach manager Andrew Bliss. “Our street sweepers are following this schedule for their street sweeping activities, so it’s the same schedule that’s been on your block, posted on your street as it’s always been.”

So while you’ll be able to see better where the trucks are and where they’re headed, those signs that prevent you from parking on the street won’t be changing.

Bliss said the trucks also clean more effectively. One of them uses what’s called regenerative air sweeping, which utilizes pressurized air instead of a rolling brush underneath the truck to push debris toward the circular curb sweepers and vacuum.

He said that will keep even more dirt and trash out of local waterways.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...