Man known as ‘Giant’ wanted for fatal heroin overdose

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man accused of delivering heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.

Matthew D. Header, 46, of Dalmatia, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance.

Lower Swatara Township police said Header delivered heroin to a 36-year-old township man who died of an overdose in July.

Header, also known as “The Giant” or “Giant”, is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and is known to have multiple addresses.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call Lower Swatara police through Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900 or Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.

