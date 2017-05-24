Lots of clouds today, rain and storms likely Thursday

Two rainmakers will be tracking through the Mid-Atlantic states today and tomorrow. The second system will bring our best chance for rain tomorrow. Today’s coastal storm is clipping the region with some rainfall early on this Wednesday. The rain should quickly move out this morning and give way to mostly cloudy skies the rest of today. There could even be a few peeks of sunshine again this afternoon as highs approach 70 degrees. Most of today will be dry. The second system starts approaching the area tonight with rain developing overnight in many spots. Lows will drop into the upper 50s once again.

Tomorrow, the second system will pull Gulf moisture northward to bring a steady rain during the morning. Much of the steady rain will occur in the morning, however, downpours and thunderstorms are likely to pop up at any time tomorrow. Rainfall totals should be around a half inch to an inch. This will be a moderate to healthy rainfall for the region. Highs will be near 70 degrees again Thursday. Friday features drier conditions with some sunshine to end an unsettled workweek. Memorial weekend is not going to be totally dry, with some showers and thunderstorms expected during the second half of Sunday and a pop-up storm or two Monday afternoon. However, the holiday weekend won’t be a total wash either. Once again, the active pattern keeps us on our toes. This forecast, especially the weekend, could change. Check back often and we’ll keep you posted.

