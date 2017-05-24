Local volunteers begin annual veteran honors

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Volunteers will turn a West Shore cemetery into a sea of American flags.

Veterans, scouts, and volunteers on Wednesday will place small American flags on the graves of 5,000 service veterans resting in Rolling Green Cemetery in Lower Allen Township.

The annual observance is one of the first local activities marking the preparation for Memorial Day weekend events.

Rolling Green will hold its annual memorial service on Friday at noon.

