Littletown teacher waives hearing in sexual assault, harassment case

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A band and chorus director at Littlestown High School is headed to trial on charges he sexually assaulted a female student and sexually harassed two others.

Nicholas A. Oaster, 32, of Hanover, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on 16 criminal charges including felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor, according to court records.

By waiving the hearing, Oaster did not admit guilt but conceded that prosecutors have sufficient evidence for trial.

Police said administrators received a complaint in April from a student who told them Oaster had been sexually harassing her since she started high school. She said Oaster told her she could sit on his lap, asked her if she was ready to have sex with him, and told her, “Those are fine leggings, but they would look better on my bedroom floor.”

During the investigation, a 2013 graduate told police Oaster tried to force her into oral sex and repeatedly touched her inappropriately over and under her shirt and pants beginning when she was 17 years old. She said the assaults occurred in his office and classroom a few times a week until she graduated.

Another woman who graduated in 2015 told investigators that Oaster grabbed her buttocks four or five times when she was 17 years old. She said one time during one-on-one instruction, a friend walked into the band room and Oaster loudly proclaimed: “Oh, it’s no problem, (victim) and I were just having sex in here,” the complaint states.

Another current student told investigators that Oaster made rude comments, shoved her into a filing cabinet, and threw a water bottle at her.

The district placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome investigation.

