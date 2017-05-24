Leadership conference features Apple’s Chief Global Instructor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Country Club of Harrisburg was packed with 125 business leaders from south central Pennsylvania for a leadership conference to listen to keynote speaker Kamran Loghman, Apple’s Chief Global Instructor who shared how to be a creative leader.

Event founder John Dame, of Dame Management Strategies, created the conference and the 10 New Leaders Project to give back to the community with $10,000.00 worth of education and resources to prepare the next generation of leaders.

“We want to take the leaders to the next level of leadership, show them how to think different, how to be creative, how to learn about leading themselves as well as leading others,” Loghman said.

Jenifer Epstein is one of the winners of the educational giveaway.

“It’s really about taking responsibility, bringing out the best in other people and it has to be about what it is you are giving back to the community,” Epstein said.

“The purpose behind this is to help leaders become better leaders and produce better results for their organizations,” Dame said.

