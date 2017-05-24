In Your Community: Protecting neighborhood parks and police dogs

As part of an effort to cover more public meetings, ABC27 learned about Mechanicsburg Borough’s new park security and police dog protection.

On Tuesday night, Mechanicsburg Borough Council voted to hire five park security officers for the summer. There have been ongoing issues with vandalism, and council members say they hope park patrols will discourage problems.

Mechanicsburg’s police dog, Marc, is getting a bulletproof vest. PetArmor partnered with Vested Interest in K9s to donate the vest. The Girl Scouts also used money from cookie sales to get Marc a K9 recovery kit, which will be used to treat police dog injuries.

Council also passed a resolution showing support for an effort to fight blight by raising fees. Pennsylvania’s Act 152 allows counties to collect up to 15 dollars of each deed and mortgage, so long as they exclusively use that money to demolish blighted properties. Cumberland County’s commissioners are considering enacting this program.

Mechanicsburg Borough Council also recognized junior council member McKenzie Hockensmith, who is graduating high school this year and starting at Temple University in the fall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...