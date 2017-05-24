Hobby Lobby recalls Easter, July 4 spinner toys

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Hobby Lobby is recalling more than 43,000 light-up spinner toys because the battery cover can detach and expose the small batteries, posing choking and ingestion hazards to young children.

The company has received one report of a 14-month-old child who ingested a battery, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall is for spinner toys sold in Easter and July 4th themes. The Easter toys were sold in blue with a pink bunny on the dome and yellow with a yellow and orange chicken on the dome. The July 4th spinners are red with white stars painted on the blue dome.

They were sold at Hobby Lobby and Mardel stores from February 2017 to April 2017 for about $5.

Parents should take the spinners away from children and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby or Mardel store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

