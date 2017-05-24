Gov. Wolf says he’ll sign bill to comply with Real ID law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll sign legislation to repeal a 2012 law that bars the state from participating in the federal REAL ID Act.

The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that directs state government to comply with the 2005 law. The bill still needs House approval.

“I am hopeful that the House will not make further changes and I can sign this bill in its current form when it reaches my desk,” Wolf said in a statement Wednesday.

The bill allows PennDOT to issue REAL ID cards with extra security features as well as driver’s licenses and photo identification cards that don’t meet the federal standard.

“Once the 2012 noncompliance law is repealed, PennDOT can begin working with the federal government to update its systems to complete compliance,” Wolf said. “We will work diligently to ensure the process is as consumer friendly and affordable as possible.”

Federal authorities have given Pennsylvania a deadline of June 6 to comply with the law. After that, federal agencies and nuclear power plants may not accept a non-compliant ID for official purposes.

Next year, Real ID standards will be required to board a commercial aircraft.

