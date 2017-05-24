Dynacraft recalls ride-on toys for fall, crash hazards

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Dynacraft is recalling about 20,000 Surge and Tonka ride-on toys because the acceleration pedal can stick, posing fall and crash hazards.

The company has received 19 reports of pedals sticking, including seven reports of minor injuries such as abrasions, cuts and bruises.

The recall involves three models of 12-volt battery operated ride-on toys; the Surge Camo 4X4, Surge XL Quad, and Tonka Mighty Dump trucks. The recalled toys have model numbers and date codes listed in the table below.

The Camo 4X4 was sold at Walmart between June 2016 and March 2017 for about $300. The XL Quad was sold at Academy Sports and Outdoors stores from September 2016 through March 2017 for between $150 and $200. The Mighty Dump Truck was sold at Toys R Us from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $350.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says parents should take the toys away from children and contact Dynacraft to receive a free replacement foot pedal with installation instructions. Consumers who need help with the repair can take the toy to an authorized service center for a free repair.

Product Name and Color Model Number Date Codes Batch Number Serial Numbers Surge 12V Camo 4X4 Color: Camouflage and black with orange Surge graphic and accents 8803-31 06082016 06152016 06302016 07142016 07192016 07202016 07262016 07282016 08032016 08092016 08162016 302119 302247 302248 302249 302255 302256 302257 302292 302296 302298 302299 DA0331IF00001-DA0331IF01650 DA0331IG00001-DA0331IG03450 DA0331IH01201-DA0331IH02200 DA0331IH05001-DA0331IH05200 DA0331IH05501-DA0331IH06200 Surge 12V XL Quad Color: Camouflage and black with neon green Surge graphic and accents 8803-38 07222016 08192016 08242016 3101735 3101741 3101743 3101748 3101749 3101750 DA0338IG00001-DA0338IG01250 DA0338IH00001-DA0338IH02200 Tonka 12V Mighty Dump Truck Color: yellow and black with red and white Tonka graphic 8801-96U 05182016 06022016 06162016 06302016 07132016 302203 302205 302207 302209 302211 DA0196IE00141-DA0196IE05500 DA0196IF00001-DA0196IF07400 DA0196IG00001-DA0196IG02500

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...