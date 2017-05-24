Police: Driver responsible for hit-run crash with bus identified

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The driver of a car responsible for a hit-and-run crash with a school bus that injured several students last week in Lancaster County has been identified by police.

East Lampeter Township police will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the latest developments in the case.

According to online court documents, the department has charged James P. Irvin III, 46, of Lancaster, with felony and misdemeanor counts of accidents involving injury.

The crash happened last Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway East.

Police say the driver responsible set off a chain-reaction crash when he tried to pass two tractor-trailers and struck one of their escort vehicles. That vehicle sideswiped the small Lancaster Mennonite school bus and it tipped over after hitting one of the trucks.

A 6-year-old boy was ejected and pinned under the bus. The Locust Grove first grader remained in critical but stable condition at last check Friday at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia.

A 16-year-old was released from a children’s hospital in Delaware on Thursday. The 12 other students on the bus were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released, along with the bus driver and the driver of the escort vehicle.

The Chevy Malibu is also in police custody.

