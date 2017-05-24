Dauphin County teen scheduled for kidney transplant back on waiting list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Saderiah Wallace was looking forward to her kidney transplant scheduled for this week, but she was notified it was cancelled.

Dr. Sieta Achampong is the principal at SciTech in Harrisburg, where the 17-year-old attends.

“I got an email from Saderiah,” Achampong said. “She said some things came up and the transplant was not going to happen.”

Achampong says Saderiah was very disappointed.

“She told me that she is a fighter,” Achampong said. “I told her that you will continue to fight and we will be with you every step of the way.”

Wallace was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in March of 2015 after she went to the hospital suffering from what she thought was food poisoning.

She has been receiving dialysis three days a week.

“Saderiah has received a lot of support from students and faculty at SciTech. It is her home away from home.” Achampong said. “And we will continue to support her through the summer months and beyond.”

If you would like to held Saderiah, or get information on organ donation, call the Penn State Hershey Medical Center Transplant Division at 1-800-525-5395.

