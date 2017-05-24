Crummel’s Classroom: Harrisburg charter school student garden

Students at Sylvan Heights Science Charter School in Harrisburg don’t have a lot of green space in their playground. But that’s not stopping them from doing some gardening. They’re using the space on their fence for a vertical garden.

The school has classes from kindergarten to fourth grade. Students in every class contributed to the garden project using math and science skills they learned throughout the year. For many students, this was their first time gardening. They planted different types of vegetables. One of the goals is to show them ways they can incorporate this type of garden into their own homes.

