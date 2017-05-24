Crummel’s Classroom: Harrisburg charter school student garden

By Published:

Students at Sylvan Heights Science Charter School in Harrisburg don’t have a lot of green space in their playground. But that’s not stopping them from doing some gardening. They’re using the space on their fence for a vertical garden.

The school has classes from kindergarten to fourth grade. Students in every class contributed to the garden project using math and science skills they learned throughout the year. For many students, this was their first time gardening. They planted different types of vegetables. One of the goals is to show them ways they can incorporate this type of garden into their own homes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s