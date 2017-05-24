AG announces $33M settlement from maker of Tylenol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The maker of Tylenol will pay the state attorney general’s office $1.4 million to settle allegations it sold contaminated drugs.

Pennsylvania and 42 other states reached a $33 million settlement with McNeil-PPC, a former subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday.

McNeil operated a plant in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and recalled hundreds of millions of packages of drugs it manufactured between 2009 and 2011.

The recalls came after reports of strange odors and particles in liquid medicines sold under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, St. Joseph Aspirin, Sudafed, Pepcid, Mylanta, Rolaids, and Zyrtec brand names.

The lawsuit also claimed McNeil unlawfully promoted its products because the drugs were not manufactured in compliance with federal requirements.

Pennsylvania’s share of the settlement will be used to fund consumer protection efforts, Shapiro said.

A previous investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into McNeil’s quality control issues resulted in a misdemeanor guilty plea that included a criminal fine of $20 million and the forfeiture of an additional $5 million.

