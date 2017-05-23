York school dismissed early due to safety concern

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Classes at Hannah Penn K-8 school were cut short Tuesday afternoon.

According to the school district, students were dismissed early as a precaution due to an issue with the school’s fire-suppression system.

Students in Pre-K, kindergarten, first and second grades were asked to be picked up at the school by a parent or guardian. All other students were permitted to walk home.

