York school dismissed early due to safety concern

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Classes at Hannah Penn K-8 school were cut short Tuesday afternoon.

According to the school district, students were dismissed early as a precaution due to an issue with the school’s fire-suppression system.

Students in Pre-K, kindergarten, first and second grades were asked to be picked up at the school by a parent or guardian. All other students were permitted to walk home.

