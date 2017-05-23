Truck driver, passenger suffer minor injuries in West Cocalico Township crash

REINHOLDS, Pa. (WHTM) – A truck driver and his passenger were taken to Reading Hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash in Lancaster County.

According to Ephrata police, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 897 and North Peartown in West Cocalico Township.

The truck’s driver swerved to avoid a vehicle that pulled out from a stop sign, according police.

In avoiding the other vehicle, the truck struck a tree and a utility pole.

Route 897 was blocked for some time.

The truck driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

