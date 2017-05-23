Toomey supports broad goals of Trump budget, disagrees with particulars

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – United States Senator Pat Toomey has released a statement regarding the budget proposal offered by President Donald Trump.

The $4.1 trillion budget is favorable for the military, given that it would add $469 billion to defense spending over the next decade.

In addition, the Veterans Administration would benefit as the proposal would give the Choice program $29 billion over the next decade.

Also in the proposal is $2.6 billion for border security technology, which includes money to design and build a wall along the Mexican border.

As far as notable cuts are concerned, the budget would slash funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicaid, the food stamp program, and Social Security disability benefits.

Toomey has reacted by releasing the following statement:

“Pro-growth tax reform, rolling back excessive regulations, balancing the federal budget, and cutting government duplication and waste are important goals that the Trump budget embraces.

“I support the broad goals of the Trump budget, but there particulars with which I disagree. For example, I do not support proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health. While the President’s budget proposal is a statement of priorities for his administration, the ultimate responsibility for passing a budget and funding the government rests with Congress.”

Last week, Toomey spoke up regarding the search for a new FBI director following the termination of James Comey. He stated he “does believe that changes are needed at the White House and he believes that a Democrat should be nominated to head up the FBI, such as Merrick Garland.”

