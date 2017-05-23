Steelton cruiser hit; motorist nabbed

Steelton, PA – (WHTM) – A Friday night traffic accident caused problems for an East Shore motorist that go far beyond the damage to his car.

Steelton police were on patrol Friday night when their police cruiser was struck by a sedan traveling without its headlights on. Both vehicles were damaged.

Highspire police assisted in the investigation. They charged Byrd with DUI, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, and operating a vehicle without registration and inspection.

