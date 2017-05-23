Residents of sinkhole-plagued street waiting for school district decision on tax forgiveness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sinkholes devastated the South 14th Street neighborhood in Harrisburg more than three years ago.

Dozens of families have since moved out of the area because their homes were condemned and deemed unsafe.

A few have stayed, including Maria Vargas-Graves. She says it’s hard for people to understand what they are going through.

“People say they understand,” Vargas-Graves said. “They mean well, but you can’t understand or feel the pain and heartache unless you are living it.”

Vargas-Graves says that she is concerned that if the district does not come up with a plan, property owners who are behind on taxes could lose their homes in a June tax sale.

The district has been in contact with county and city officials to discuss the tax issue.

Solicitor Samuel Cooper says they have received assurances from all interested parties that all homes except one will not appear in June’s tax sale.

He says the one property has a tax issue that began before the sinkhole problem began. He expects to receive additional information, and they hope to have a resolution in the near future.

If a resolution is not met, additional homes could be subject to a tax sale in September.

