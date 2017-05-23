Reports of child abuse peak in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Reports of suspected child abuse are at an all-time high in York County and continue to rise, according to new findings by Children Youth and Family Services.

Renovations set for June 2 will expand the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families (CYF), adding 22 employees to its current team of 165.

According to CYF Community Director Terry Clark, there’s been a 65 percent increase in the number of reports over the last two years. York County is now the third highest in the state just behind Philadelphia County and Pittsburg’s Alleghany county.

Clark said part of the increase in numbers is due to 23 new pieces of legislation that went into effect January 1, 2015. The new legislation changed who needs to report child abuse, who should report and hence broadening the definition of child abuse.

“This is a very positive step for York county and the residents of York county to know their child welfare agency is being resourced with additional staff,” Clark said regarding the added staff.

