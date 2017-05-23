ReBath & More: Transform Your Bathroom Layout!

By Published:

Remodeling a bathroom is one thing, but completely changing the layout of the room is a different animal.

Jon Witmer, owner of ReBath & More, was in to reassure you that there’s no job too difficult for the pros at ReBath & More.

“Sometimes it is worth the added expense to get added functionality, and sometimes it probably doesn’t make sense.  But that’s always an individual decision based on what is most important to the homeowner.  For example, if you are planning on staying in the home long term, then you might want to consider spending more money to make the bathroom exactly the way you want it,” tells Jon.

If you’re looking to have the layout of your bathroom changed or even if you just need a quick bathroom face-lift, ReBath has you covered. You can learn more online or by calling in at 717-299-4822.

 

