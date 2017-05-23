Public welcomed to view Senate Plaza implosion

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic detours will be in place Saturday morning for the implosion of the Senate Plaza property.

A public viewing area for the event will be at the intersection of Poplar Church Road & Erford Road at the Chapel Hill United Church of Christ.

Those wishing to view the demolition will need to be at the viewing area by 7 a.m.

The building will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. to make room for a new commercial development.

Part of Erford Road and Poplar Church Road will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. Senate Avenue and House Avenue will also be closed.

Triple Crown Corporation and J.C. Bar Properties acquired the property in August and began demolition work in March. The companies said the land will be redeveloped to include a Sheetz store, a fast food restaurant, a hotel, and a five-story apartment building.

Construction is expected to begin late this year and the businesses are expected to open by mid-2018.

