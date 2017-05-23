Promotions Producer

Are you a master in Adobe Creative Suite? Do you love to write and produce compelling digital and video ads? The Promotion Digital Producer will be responsible for ads that generate viewer interest, brand awareness and ratings across multiple platforms. You must be a self-starter and work well on your own. You will also assist with daily promotion and station events as needed.

Major Responsibilities:

Write, produce and create compelling creative that generates viewer interest to create brand awareness and ratings across multiple platforms.

Maintain, place and traffic inventory for abc27.com, social media channels and outside advertising as needed.

Assist with daily promotion and station events as needed.

Other Requirements:

An excellent sense of composition, graphic design and animation.

A broad understanding of on-air, print and digital specifications.

Work efficiently under time constraints.

Highly organized, paying close attention to details.

Able to work a flexible schedule as required.

Work well with a team and also work well unsupervised.

Experience & Qualifications:

Two years producing/editing on-air promos and/or social media and digital campaigns in a television setting preferred.

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite Cloud, ENPS, Microsoft Office and WordPress.

College degree preferred.

Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers (Requisition #5111)

INCLUDE LINK TO YOUR MOST RECENT WORK IN YOUR ONLINE APPLICATION OR FORWARD SEPARATELY TO PROMOTIONS DIRECTOR BETTY BRYAN AT bbryan@abc27.com.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

