Millersburg resolves dispute over veteran banners

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersburg officials announced late Monday that a battle over several veteran memorial banners hung along the riverfront park had been resolved.

On the borough’s official Facebook page, a statement reads: “After further consideration, the Borough Council is withdrawing its compromise proposal for six of the Memorial Day Veteran Banners in Riverfront Park to be relocated. They may remain in their current locations.”

The resolution follows a dispute that began several days ago when Millersburg resident Jane Brajkovich filed a complaint with the borough. Brajkovich argued the banners obstructed the natural view of the Susquehanna River when looking out the front door at her residence on River Street.

“I called the borough manager and said I wasn’t happy about the sign being hung in the park, and is there anything that can be done about it?” said Brajkovich. “I didn’t mean to offend anyone. Nothing about veterans. My dad is a veteran. I support the veterans. I have no problem with anybody in the military.”

Brajkovich says a borough council member informed her of a borough resolution that prohibits the posting of signs in parks and on telephone poles. She shared the information on Facebook.

“I was hoping to share it with my neighbors so they could attend the (council) meeting on Wednesday and talk about it,” she adds.

Brajkovich says when her post was shared throughout the community, she was immediately vilified online. Comments posted by visitors to the Millersburg Borough, Inc. and Millersburg Memorial Day Veteran Banner Program pages referred to Brajkovich as “an ungrateful, poor excuse for a human,” “stupid a– b—-,” and “Hanoi Jane Liberal.”

“People are threatening me. Somebody wrote ‘Burn’ on the Facebook page, ” said Brajkovich. “Last night, people are driving by and yelling obscenities as they go by my house. They’re saying hateful things. They don’t know me at all. I was scared. I said if its that important to people, I withdraw my complaint.”

Prior to the complaint being withdrawn, council had posted a lengthy explanation of the dispute in its Facebook page, asserting that there had been a “communication failure between the Banner Program Team and Borough Council,” and that the borough did not intend to authorize banners to be hung on all utility poles within the riverfront park. Assigning “no fault,” the borough explained that the banner program organizers interpreted the authorization differently, and placed banners on all utility poles in the park. The borough had originally sought compromise on the issue, suggesting that the veterans banners remain in place through Memorial Day, then be relocated. The banners, which are displayed on streets throughout the borough, are expected to remain on display in Millersburg for at least the next two years.

Kathy Mumma with the Millersburg Memorial Day Veteran Banner Program believes her group was given the full authorization by council, and was prepared to present council members with signed petitions on Wednesday evening, showing wide community support for the banners to remain in the park. Mumma pointed to language in the same resolution cited by Brajkovich, which allows for signs to be hung in otherwise prohibited locations if approved by council for special events, including Memorial Day.

According to Mumma, the banners were purchased by family members of veterans and others as a way to fund Millersburg’s Memorial Day activities including a parade. Prior to the borough’s about face on its compromise proposal, Mumma said she would seek the input of those who purchased the six riverfront banners in order to decide how far they wished to take the dispute over their location. Mumma said she agreed that the dispute had “gotten out of hand,” and called it a “good exercise in holding our local government accountable.”

As for Brajkovich, who was already planning to leave Millersburg for a new job out-of-state before the dispute erupted, the reaction of her community is still a shock.

“I really didn’t mean to offend anyone,” she says. “I was trying to protect the river view. As far as I’m concerned, its over. They win. You can have it. I have bigger battles to fight. If I am going to spend my time fighting for a cause, its going to be for something like ending childhood hunger. Not signs in park.”

