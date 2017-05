HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Harrisburg man on charges related to the unlawful contact of a minor.

Samuel Pagan, 40, is charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault.

Lower Paxton police say the charges stem from incident that occurred between August 2013 and July 2015.

Pagan has been released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

