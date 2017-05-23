Man, 30, injured in Harrisburg shooting

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say a 30-year-old man was shot Monday night in a city home.

Officers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the home in the 2200 block of N. 7th Street.

The victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen area.

Witnesses say he was with two men before the shooting. One of the men is described as being in his 20s and about 5’,8’ with a thin build, and no facial hair.

No description was provided for the second male.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-255-7273 or 717-255-3031.

