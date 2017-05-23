Mainly dry next two days, best chance of rain comes Thursday

The next two days will be similar to yesterday with lots of clouds but very little rainfall. Today will start with some dense fog in spots so allow time to account for that on this morning’s commute. From there, expect mostly cloudy skies today with occasional peeks of sunshine possible. Highs will be in the lower 70s. A wave of low pressure will lift northward up the east coast tonight and this could allow for a few stray showers tonight into Wednesday morning, although the majority of moisture with this storm looks to stay south and east of the viewing area. Tomorrow will again feature plenty of clouds and even some peeks of afternoon sunshine with highs again in the 70s. As promised yesterday, the pattern we are currently in is an active one and that allows for a changeable forecast. What looked like a good chance for showers tomorrow morning, now appears to be only a slim chance for a stray shower or two…keeping most of tomorrow dry too.

The best chance for rain this week now looks to come on Thursday with a few scattered showers. Friday and Saturday will feature some clouds, but things are looking mainly dry both days…at least for now. A cold front will move in on Monday and both Sunday and Monday could feature scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of that front. With so many outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, our meteorologists will be providing more updates throughout the week and alert you of any changes in the forecast. Stay tuned.

