Local police consider security changes after attack in England

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Every year the Giant Center and Hersheypark Stadium play host to major headlining concerts.

After the attack in England, police are considering changes to the way they handle those events.

“We’re always evaluating incidents like this,” Chief Garth Warner with the Derry Township Police Department, said.

The Derry Township Police Department helps to patrol the Giant Center and Hersheypark Stadium when they score their major acts.

“You can never prepare for everything, but we try and plan out and prepare and do some exercises,” Warner told ABC 27 News.

Warner said that his department will likely make changes to the way concerts are handled this summer, but Warner hasn’t determined what the changes will be. He said last summer metal detectors were installed at both venues.

“There are things we’ve done in the past we don’t do anymore and there are things we didn’t do that we now do to try to mitigate things that can happen,” he said.

