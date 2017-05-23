Insurance chief would lead new health, human services agency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll nominate his insurance commissioner, Teresa Miller, to lead a new agency overseeing public health and human services programs.

Wolf said Tuesday that Miller would lead the proposed Department of Health and Human Services. It would be created by combining the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Before she became Wolf’s insurance commissioner in 2015, Miller was a lawyer specializing in the implementation and enforcement of the 2010 federal health care law. She also worked for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and served in various posts in Oregon state government.

Wolf pitched the consolidation in January as a way to improve services and save money for a deficit-strapped budget, but lawmakers are still considering whether to approve it.

