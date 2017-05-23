Insurance chief would lead new health, human services agency

The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll nominate his insurance commissioner, Teresa Miller, to lead a new agency overseeing public health and human services programs.

Wolf said Tuesday that Miller would lead the proposed Department of Health and Human Services. It would be created by combining the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Before she became Wolf’s insurance commissioner in 2015, Miller was a lawyer specializing in the implementation and enforcement of the 2010 federal health care law. She also worked for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and served in various posts in Oregon state government.

Wolf pitched the consolidation in January as a way to improve services and save money for a deficit-strapped budget, but lawmakers are still considering whether to approve it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s