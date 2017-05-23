Homicide suspect surrenders to police

Police say a homicide suspect surrendered Tuesday without incident.

Jahnaey Chase, 28, surrendered to Swatara Township Police officers. Chase is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Earl Watlington Jr. early Sunday near the intersection of Conestoga and Bailey streets in Steelton.

Chase, a resident of 177 Conestoga Street, is charged with criminal homicide and a firearms offense. Neighbors said Watlington, of Harrisburg, was her boyfriend.

Crime Stoppers of Dauphin County was offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the Steelton woman.

Originally police say Chase’s brother tried to take the blame for teh shooting but police found evidence that Chase pulled the trigger.

Swatara Township Police thanked Harrisburg Police Chief Tom Carter who they say spoke with Chase and convinced her to turn herself in.

