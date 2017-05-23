Group trying to ‘stop the drop,’ fight litter by turning private trash cans into public ones

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A coalition in the capital city is trying to clean up the streets by stopping them from ever getting dirty.

“The more public trash cans you have on the street,” Julie Walter said, “the more likely someone is to put it in there rather than drop it on the ground.”

Walter is the neighborhood revitalization manager for Tri-County Community Action. That group is spearheading a new initiative to give people more places to put their trash.

If you live or just drive in the city, you’ve seen the ubiquitous big black trash cans; Tri-County is switching out the lids for orange ones with a hole in them to turn your trash can into everyone’s trash can.

“Every morning you got five, ten potato chip bags, soda bottles, candy paper,” Al Lewis said. “Every morning.”

Lewis has lived on 6th Street in uptown for close to two decades. His mother taught him to keep his surroundings tidy — and he does. Lewis was just finishing up sweeping off his sidewalk when we approached him.

He’s getting sick and tired of constantly cleaning up other peoples’ mess.

“When I see people with trash cans in front of the house, but they got paper and bottles thrown out anywhere, that really bothers me,” he said.

That’s where the new trash can lids come in. They’re made to help “Stop the Drop,” as the name of the new campaign makes clear.

“We would come to their house, have their lid out front, pop the old lid off, put the new lid on, and they’re good to go,” Walter said, standing in a storage room with tall stacks of brand-new, bright orange trash can lids.

Tri-County is working with the city to replace the normal tops with these so that anyone who wants to can turn their private can into a public one. They started in the fall with a few pilot cans at local businesses, and so far feedback has been good.

“People have been using them to put their coffee cups, their chip bags, whatever in it as they’re walking down the street,” Walter said.

The group will start rolling out 200 of them soon, aiming for 50 in use by the end of the year — once they’re a little more inviting.

Each lid will feature a piece of local artwork selected through an art contest that runs through the end of the month. It’s open to pretty much every age group, and winners will be selected from the various groups.

You can submit designs until June 1.

Submission pamphlets can be found at various places throughout the city, including at Tri-County Community Action in Allison Hill, the Capitol Region Water office at 100 Pine Dr., the Susquehanna Art Museum, Midtown Cinema, Yellow Bird Cafe, and others.

“When there is community artwork associated with it, there’s more buy-in to the project,” Walter said.

The group will have to see just how much buy-in there is; but some is better than nothing.

“That would be a good start, you know,” Lewis said, finishing up his sweeping as his triplet grandchildren looked on from the porch. “Just have an open container in the trash can. Maybe they would start doing that.”

While it might help a bit, he said, he thinks there needs to be a cultural shift to see significant change. That’s one reason he tries to teach his grandkids what his mom taught him.

“Spick and span,” he said to one of his granddaughters, retiring his broom for the afternoon.

