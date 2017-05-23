Franklin County woman accused of beating toddler in her care

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County woman has been jailed and charged by Waynesboro police after a 1-year-old boy was treated in March for a number of injuries.

Jessica Samick, 21, of Greencastle, is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

According to court documents, the child’s mother filed a report of child abuse in March after her toddler was in Samick’s care for several days in Waynesboro. She told police she had a difficult time getting Samick to return her son and noticed bruising on his face once he was finally back in her care.

The mother also told police she found what appeared to be burn marks on her child’s back and armpits, according to an affidavit of probable cause. She took him to a physician who told police the bruising, apparent burns and possible lacerations seen on the boy’s body may have been two to three days old.

Documents state Samick had watched the child before and was known by the mother for some time.

Last month, Waynesboro police received a video that showed the abuse, according to documents. It came from someone who had been at Samick’s house for several days.

The person who provided the video told police in an interview that Samick “was like two different people” around the child. She said Samick would be fine with the boy and “then it was like something snapped in her.”

Documents also state the video provider accused Samick of putting the child in a closet while citing “time out,” wiping his nose while scratching him, and pulling his hair.

The video, recorded on March 9, shows Samick changing the child and smacking his bottom for several minutes, according to police.

Police also list in documents several examples of verbal abuse from the video, including that Samick said, “I want to kill him.” She’s also accused of using expletives while threatening the child.

Samick was charged Friday and arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Manns.

She is in Franklin County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bail.

