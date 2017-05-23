East Pennsboro community prepares for Senate Plaza implosion

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A big bang in Cumberland County will kick off Memorial Day weekend.

The Senate Plaza building will come crashing down Saturday morning to make room for progress.

The public can view the implosion at the Chapel Hill United Church lawn in East Pennsboro Township on Erford and Poplar Church roads.

Leng Wei owns a barber shop across the street. He remembers when the building was thriving, and he had a few more names in his appointment book.

“I miss a lot of Highmark employees that came over here for lunch and a haircut,” Wei said. “Across the street, that building used to be a Highmark building.”

It was abandoned two years ago.

“It’s a great looking building, so it’s kind of sad they’re going to blow it up this Saturday,” Wei said.

Demolition begins promptly at 7:30 a.m.

“We’re asking everybody if they’re going to come, to try to be in place by seven,” East Pennsboro Township spokesperson John Bruetch said.

Police will be blocking off a 600 foot radius safety zone around the site while demolition takes place.

Part of Erford Road and Poplar Church Road will be closed to traffic Saturday morning. Senate Avenue and House Avenue will also be closed, beginning at 7 a.m.

“We do have a plan to get people in and out of the Erford Road-Ridley Park area the whole time, so they won’t be cut off,” Bruetch said. “They will be able to move about, but we’re expecting heavy traffic in the area due to the implosion.”

Bruetch adds, if you’re headed out of the area for Memorial Day weekend, you should leave before 7 a.m. or expect significant delays in the Camp Hill area.

Rick Habacivch walks by the area every day and says he’ll do the same on Saturday morning.

“You see it on TV, but never in person,” Habacivch said about the implosion. “I think it’ll be exciting to see it, and I think a lot of people are curious to see what’s going in there.”

Developers promise a restaurant, hotel, apartments and a Sheetz.

Wei, at his barber shop, takes a new view.

“Hopefully bring me a couple more clientele,” he said. “I guess it’s exciting.”

He says he’s bringing his wife and son to watch the big event.

