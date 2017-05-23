Dauphin County student, 15, charged with assaulting school resource officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A ninth grade student at Dauphin County Technical School was charged Monday with assaulting an officer who was placing her under arrest.

According to Lower Paxton Township police, the 15-year-old was asked to leave a classroom because she was causing a disturbance.

The student was arrested for disorderly conduct and was escorted to administrative offices.

According to police, the student then became disruptive again, prompting the school to be placed on administrative lockdown.

The teen is accused of spitting on administrative staff and kicking the school’s resource officer as she was being processed.

The student was charged with a felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

